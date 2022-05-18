Markets JSE firmer, with local focus firmly on inflation data The local bourse is stronger on Wednesday morning as investors await release of consumer price index data B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while the rand was weaker, with local focus shifting to consumer inflation data due to be released later on Wednesday morning.

The rand reached its best level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, closing the session 1.7% stronger at R15.90/$ as the prospect of China easing restrictions in Shanghai after the city recorded zero Covid cases in three consecutive days lifted sentiment...