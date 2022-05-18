×

Oil rises as China eases strict Covid-19 containment measures

Shanghai is planning to end a weeks-long lockdown, potentially resulting in ‘much higher’ oil demand

18 May 2022 - 07:38 Isabel Kua
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Singapore — Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday on hopes of demand recovery in China as the country gradually eases some of its strict Covid-19 containment measures.

Brent crude futures were up 48c, or 0.4%, at $112.41 a barrel at 4.10am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 93c, or 0.8%, to $113.33 a barrel, paring some losses after oil prices fell by about 2% in the previous session.

Shanghai on Tuesday achieved its long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new Covid-19 cases outside quarantine zones, and on Monday set out plans for ending a lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks.

“Beyond the near term, less awful news on China offers a nip in the tail in the form of much higher oil demand and prices, which is positive for producers, but harmful for consumer sentiment,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a client note.

US crude and gasoline stocks fell last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday. US government data is due on Wednesday.

“Soaring diesel and distillate prices, along with tight crude stocks is supporting WTI, and I believe that situation will limit the downside from here in oil prices over the next few sessions,” ​Oanda senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

However, there is still pressure on prices after reports that the US is allowing Chevron to negotiate oil licences with Venezuela's national producer, temporarily lifting a US ban on such discussions, analysts from ANZ Research said in a client note on Wednesday.

“The proposed changes could ultimately lead to more crude oil hitting the market.”

Further weighing on the market was the EU’s failure on Monday to persuade Hungary to lift its veto on a proposed embargo on Russian oil. But some diplomats now point to a May 30-31 2022 summit as the moment for agreement on a phased ban.

In the US, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the central bank would ratchet up interest rates as high as needed to stifle a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy.

Reuters

READ ALSO:

Oil prices at seven-week high as push for Russian ban intensifies

Oil has been supported by hopes of demand recovery in China as it looks to ease Covid-19 restrictions that have hurt its economy
Markets
22 hours ago

Oil prices fall on fears of global recession

Weak Chinese economic data is weighing on oil prices, as the lockdown measures are having a direct impact on the world’s second-largest market
Markets
1 day ago

Regulation-relaxing moves by China help global markets higher

Investors will look to a slew of central bank policymakers speaking on Tuesday for further signs of the timing of rate hikes to beat inflation
Markets
20 hours ago
