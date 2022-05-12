WATCH: Market report

×

12 May 2022 - 21:26
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

