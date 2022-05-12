×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group

12 May 2022 - 21:24
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch is Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Managements and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Investments and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank charges 67 staff members with gross ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Major Dis-Chem data hack could affect up to ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
BDO SA appoints Bonga Mokoena as new CEO
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pick n Pay developing R2bn Eastport distribution ...
Companies / Property
5.
Raubex names Felicia Msiza as its new CEO
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.