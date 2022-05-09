JSE’s losses continue amid worries about global growth
Tighter Covid-19 restriction measures in China are also adding to global growth concerns
09 May 2022 - 10:40
The JSE was set to extend losses on Monday, tracking weaker global markets as inflation, monetary tightening, China's Covid-19 outbreak and the war in Ukraine continued to weigh on sentiment.
Concern that rapidly rising interest rates may push major global economies into recession resulted in the local bourse falling more than 2% in the previous session. Tighter Covid-19 restriction measures in China were adding to global growth concerns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now