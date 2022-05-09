Markets JSE’s losses continue amid worries about global growth Tighter Covid-19 restriction measures in China are also adding to global growth concerns B L Premium

The JSE was set to extend losses on Monday, tracking weaker global markets as inflation, monetary tightening, China's Covid-19 outbreak and the war in Ukraine continued to weigh on sentiment.

Concern that rapidly rising interest rates may push major global economies into recession resulted in the local bourse falling more than 2% in the previous session. Tighter Covid-19 restriction measures in China were adding to global growth concerns...