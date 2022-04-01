PODCAST | Building the SA Inc brand abroad

The ways in which SA’s brand perception internationally affects economic investment to the country is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sithembile Ntombela, acting CEO of Brand SA.

Brand SA is considered the “official custodian of SA’s national brand”. Ntombela says it is the official marketing agency of SA, tasked with building the country’s brand reputation to improve its global competitiveness, attractiveness as a tourist destination as well as for investment.

The unit was part of the team spearheading SA’s effort at the recent Expo 2020 Dubai.

Join the discussion: