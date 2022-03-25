Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Risk of cyberwarfare rises due to Russia-Ukraine war

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to GoldPhish CEO Dan Thornton

25 March 2022 - 16:24 Mudiwa Gavaza

Heightened cybersecurity risk, driven by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, are the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dan Thornton, CEO of GoldPhish, a cybersecurity training specialist firm. ..

