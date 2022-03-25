Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Risk of cyberwarfare rises due to Russia-Ukraine war
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to GoldPhish CEO Dan Thornton
25 March 2022 - 16:24
Heightened cybersecurity risk, driven by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, are the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dan Thornton, CEO of GoldPhish, a cybersecurity training specialist firm. ..
