PODCAST | Risk of cyberwarfare rises due to Russia-Ukraine war Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to GoldPhish CEO Dan Thornton

Heightened cybersecurity risk, driven by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, are the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dan Thornton, CEO of GoldPhish, a cybersecurity training specialist firm. ..