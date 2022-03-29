JSE firmer as investors eye Russia-Ukraine talks
29 March 2022 - 11:05
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors watch out for prospects of more ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Delegates from Ukraine and Russia have arrived in Turkey for their first face-to-face talks in about two weeks. Analysts are cautious about being too hopeful about the talks as they have not yielded any substantial progress in the past, but the fact that the talks are still happening offers hope...
