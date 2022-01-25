Three investment themes for 2022 you can’t afford to ignore

Enter the brilliance of 21st century technology. Our astounding ability to generate, capture and process data has turned us into, among other things, masters of measurement and tracking.

Using drone and satellite surveillance, we can gauge individual tree health and the rate of deforestation. Keeping tabs on a single blue whale is trickier, but pod movements and size can be monitored.

We also know that an oak tree sequesters about 5 tonnes of CO2 during its lifetime, while a large whale takes about 33 tonnes of CO2 to Davy Jones’ Locker when its time is up. Using today’s European ETS carbon price of €67 (R1,158) per tonne of CO2, they could be valued at €335 (R5,788) and €2,211 (R38,201) respectively.

To be sure, that calculation belongs on a napkin. Blue whales are surely worth more. But it’s an illustration of how value could be ascribed. And how we might begin to incorporate “externalities” such as environmental impact into corporate income statements and company valuations.

“This is an underdeveloped idea, but if we’re going to stop the exploitation of our natural capital, then we need to put a price on it that we can include in our accounting. That will allow us to calculate a return on invested capital that doesn’t ignore externalities. A centralised financial system contributed to the neglect of natural assets. Blockchain technology could remedy that,” said Richardson.

3. Real domestic opportunity

Few asset classes can claim to be aloof of US interest rates. It’s why the debate about whether US inflation is transitory or not has been so impassioned.

US core inflation hit 4.6% last October, the highest level since 1991. It’s clear that global supply chain bottlenecks have contributed to that rise. But as this piece is penned at the end of 2021, shipping costs are beginning to moderate, as is the shortage of semiconductor chips. Demand, however, looks resilient.

“Retail and online sales in the US are running at 20% and 40% above pre-Covid levels respectively. Wages are also up, businesses are short-staffed, and many Americans saved their stimulus cheques. Those factors should continue to support consumer spending,” said Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth & Investment.

If US inflation is demand rather than supply-led, then the likelihood of the Fed raising rates is increased. In theory this should lead to a stronger dollar.

But Holdsworth makes the point that it’s the growth of the US economy relative to other major trading partners that determines the value of its currency. And with superior European growth expectations, he expects a stable-to-weaker dollar over the next two years or so.

A lacklustre greenback usually supports emerging market assets. In a South African context, that axiom comes with two caveats:

The prices of the commodities we export must remain buoyant. The SA Reserve Bank doesn’t hike rates aggressively.

The glaring risk to the first point is a slowing down of economic growth in China, which accounts for an outsize proportion of the global demand for raw materials. Anything that looks likely to jeopardise this growth, like the recent Evergrande scandal, will also tend to spook emerging market investors.

Countering that threat is the severe drop in mining exploration during the Covid-19 crisis, which has crimped the supply of commodities. That presents investors with an opportunity. It might also pay to remember that SA has a resilient mix of natural resources: if coal goes out of fashion, we’ve got the platinum group metals (PGMs) needed for hydrogen production and EV battery technology.