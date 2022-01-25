Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tax hikes may turn out to be futile

Revenue may be the same because of emigration

25 January 2022 - 14:58
Picture: RAZIHUSIN/123RF

Claire Bisseker’s latest column refers (“Tax hikes on the cards if government cave in on Covid-19 grant”, January 25).

In my neck of the woods, since the July riots there has been a huge surge in emigration of young families, invariably high-skilled and high-earning.

I am interested to learn whether this trend is to be found countrywide, and if so what effect it will have on the personal income tax intake, especially as our tax base is so narrow.

Increasing tax rates might not increase overall tax revenue at all.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

World Bank loan rewards SA for reform ‘breakthrough’

Concessional loan of $750m will be used for general budget purposes rather than being tied to particular projects
1 day ago

Fitch hikes SA’s outlook from negative to stable

The slight improvement could mean the country is less likely to face further downgrades
1 month ago
