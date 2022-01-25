LETTER: Tax hikes may turn out to be futile

Claire Bisseker’s latest column refers (“Tax hikes on the cards if government cave in on Covid-19 grant”, January 25).

In my neck of the woods, since the July riots there has been a huge surge in emigration of young families, invariably high-skilled and high-earning.

I am interested to learn whether this trend is to be found countrywide, and if so what effect it will have on the personal income tax intake, especially as our tax base is so narrow.

Increasing tax rates might not increase overall tax revenue at all.

Ian Ferguson

Via BusinessLIVE

