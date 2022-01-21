JSE weakens on shaky US corporate earnings
As US bond yields remain elevated, analysts expect the market volatility to continue
21 January 2022 - 10:11
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers, as shaky US corporate earnings and the prospect of tighter US Federal Reserve monetary policy weighed on sentiment.
Stocks looked set for a torrid end to the week after equities in the US and Asia plummeted on poor earnings reports...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now