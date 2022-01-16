Markets

Market data — January 16 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates

16 January 2022 - 23:42
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Fed comments result in ...
Markets
2.
JSE falls as Fed comments result in tech stocks ...
Markets
3.
JSE’s bull run to continue in 2022 despite US ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
European stocks fall on Fed signals of US rate ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.