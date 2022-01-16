Market data — January 16 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Transport minister’s benevolence towards taxi industry is unfair
Leaked recording alluding to state funds being used for party campaigns has MP demanding explanation from president
Many are wondering how long the president can afford to stay mum on her opinion piece regarding judges
Trevor Milton tells judge access to the evidence is necessary to refute claims that he misled investors
Poultry producers such as Astral will feel the pinch as maize prices surge
Billions of dollars have flowed into companies working to change ‘eVTOLs’ from a gimmick to a standard mode of transportation
Netanyahu is understood to be in talks with state attorney-general’s office to plead guilty to reduced charges and convert any jail time to community service
Sierra Leone’s Alhaji Kamara snatches a 95th-minute goal as keeper Badra Ali Sangare loses control of the ball
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.