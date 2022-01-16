Markets JSE’s bull run to continue in 2022 despite US rate hikes, say analysts Stock market gurus say commodity bull run will continue to lift resources stocks such as Sasol, Glencore and Kumba B L Premium

Despite global stock markets getting off to a rocky start to 2022 as investors fretted about the prospects of multiple interest rate hikes in the US this year, analysts are counting on a long rally in commodity stocks to counter any pullback.

The all share index surged to a record high of just under 76,000 points on January 13, before pulling back a little since. Its advance since the beginning of 2021 now sits at 26.5%, while that of the top 40 is just shy of 26%. ..