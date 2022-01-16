JSE’s bull run to continue in 2022 despite US rate hikes, say analysts
Stock market gurus say commodity bull run will continue to lift resources stocks such as Sasol, Glencore and Kumba
16 January 2022 - 20:44
Despite global stock markets getting off to a rocky start to 2022 as investors fretted about the prospects of multiple interest rate hikes in the US this year, analysts are counting on a long rally in commodity stocks to counter any pullback.
The all share index surged to a record high of just under 76,000 points on January 13, before pulling back a little since. Its advance since the beginning of 2021 now sits at 26.5%, while that of the top 40 is just shy of 26%. ..
