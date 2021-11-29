Markets JSE regains composure in line with EU markets Banks and insurance stocks led the recovery after they were caught up in Friday’s selling frenzy B L Premium

The JSE stabilised on Monday, with the all share index recouping some of its losses, as market angst over the new Covid-19 variant abated.

The all share was up 0.69% to 69,086.50 points in early trade, outperforming its counterparts in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng lost 1.63% and 0.92% apiece...