JSE regains composure in line with EU markets
Banks and insurance stocks led the recovery after they were caught up in Friday’s selling frenzy
29 November 2021 - 12:17
The JSE stabilised on Monday, with the all share index recouping some of its losses, as market angst over the new Covid-19 variant abated.
The all share was up 0.69% to 69,086.50 points in early trade, outperforming its counterparts in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng lost 1.63% and 0.92% apiece...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now