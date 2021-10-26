Markets

Gold weighed down by dollar uptick

26 October 2021 - 08:19 Nakul Iyer
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Tuesday, weighed down by an uptick in the dollar and US bond yields, as investors assessed central banks’ likely response to higher inflation ahead of upcoming policy meetings.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,803.51 an ounce by 3.29am GMT. US gold futures dropped 0.1% to $1,805.30.

On Monday, the metal rose nearly 1% to a high of $1,809.66, only about $4 shy of an over one-month peak scaled last week.

The dollar rose 0.1% on Tuesday, recovering from a near one-month trough hit during the previous session, souring gold’s appeal to buyers holding other currencies.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields were also a tad higher at 1.6369%, raising non-interest bearing gold’s opportunity cost.

“Gold should remain relatively well supported in the current inflationary environment until we get a definitely hawkish pivot from the Fed,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“But if inflation runs rampantly out of control, the Fed could raise rates quicker than priced in, and that should cool sentiment in the gold market,” Innes said, cautioning that the Fed also had to contend with fears over weaker growth, which could also make them reluctant to aggressively tighten.

Investors are now focusing on policy meetings of the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday followed by next week’s US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England policy meet. Third-quarter US GDP data due on the same day is also on their radar.

Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion which pays no interest.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $24.38 an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.6% to $1,050.93 and palladium eased 0.2%to $2,047.39. 

Reuters

Ecuadorian gold and copper resource touted as major find

Share price of exploration company Sunstone Metals rockets after stock exchange disclosure of discovery
World
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly weaker as global risks ...
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets amid ...
Markets
3.
Market data — October 25 2021
Markets
4.
Oil at multiyear highs on tight supply and rising ...
Markets
5.
Gold nears resistance level as inflation ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.