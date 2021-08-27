Markets JSE muted ahead of the US Fed's chair address Markets are waiting for Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech and any clues on how and when the US will pull back monetary stimulus B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors await US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's address at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Markets have not really reacted to hawkish comments by some Fed officials, with the focus on Powell's address for any clues about how the Fed intends to cut back on its monetary policy support...