Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as technical issues lead to shortened session Miners dragged the all share lower, after trading was delayed by five hours, with industrial miners slumping 6.74% and resources shedding 5.33% on the back of lower commodity prices

Miners dragged the JSE to its biggest loss in a month in a shortened session on Wednesday. Trading was delayed by five hours due to a system snarl-up sparked by record turnover on Tuesday in the wake of the Naspers-Prosus share swap.

The JSE said in a statement that it experienced significant delays in processing “large corporate actions” on some of its systems after turnover reached R145bn on Tuesday, more than seven times the daily average trading volume...