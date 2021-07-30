JSE slips as China’s crackdown and Covid-19 cases weigh on sentiment
The index is on track to break a two-day winning streak, having reached a record level on Thursday
30 July 2021 - 12:09
The JSE was weaker on Friday, with its global peers mixed as concern over China’s crackdown and growing Covid-19 cases weighed on sentiment at the end of the week.
The index was on track to break a two-day winning streak, having reached a record level on Thursday as markets cheered the US Federal Reserve's dovish stance, closing at 69,565 points...
