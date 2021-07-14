Markets JSE lifts as investors digest situation in SA Retail, banks and listed property stocks fell the most on Tuesday BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning as investors digested the extent of the damage that the unrest in the country has caused businesses.

Sentiment has been under pressure in the past few days as the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces hurt local businesses. Soldiers have now been deployed to the two provinces to help police manage the situation...