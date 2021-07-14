Markets

Oil dips on worry about future demand

Oil falls after data shows that China’s first-half crude imports dropped, but remain near one-week high amid concerns about supply

14 July 2021 - 07:36 Aaron Sheldrick
Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO
Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO

Tokyo — Oil prices fell on Wednesday on future demand concerns after data showed that China’s first-half crude imports dropped, but were still holding near a one-week high amid concerns about supply as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was down 8c, or 0.1%, at $76.41 a barrel by 1.41am GMT, after gaining 1.8% on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was off by 13c, or 0.2%, at $75.12 a barrel, having jumped 1.6% in the previous session.

China’s crude imports dropped by 3% from January to June compared with a year earlier, the first such contraction since 2013, as import quota shortages, refinery maintenance and rising global prices curbed buying.

“Imports were scaled back as surging prices for crude oil have eroded refinery profit margins,” Eurasia Group said in a note.

“If Opec doesn’t agree to raise supply soon, high oil prices will also likely lead to demand destruction in even more cost-sensitive emerging markets, especially India,” Eurasia said.

Disagreement over supply policy within oil cartel Opec, Russia and other producers, known as Opec+, led to the end of talks last week on boosting production without agreement.

The International Energy Agency said global withdrawals from storage in the third quarter were set to be the most in at least a decade, pointing to early June stock draws from the US, Europe and Japan.

US stockpiles of oil and gasoline inventories fell last week, according to two market sources on Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Crude inventories declined by 4.1-million barrels for the week ended July 9, the sources said, which would be their eighth consecutive weekly fall.

Reuters

JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets on Wednesday amid domestic turmoil

SA remains beset by worrying violence and looting, while in global risk assets have come under some pressure as US inflation accelerates
Markets
1 hour ago

MARKET WRAP: Banks and retailers slump as unrest continues

Rand falls to its weakest level against the dollar in more than three months, boosting mining stocks
Markets
13 hours ago

JSE muted as SA firms feel pressure of riots and looting

Banks and retail stocks have been under pressure as those businesses have been affected by the violence
Markets
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Opec+ deal to boost output delayed as UAE rebels ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles the most in a fortnight ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
4.
Market data — July 1 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — A2 Milk
Markets

Related Articles

US inflation worries weigh on Asian shares

Markets

World markets head for record highs ahead of US inflation report

Markets

Gold prices inch higher

Markets

Asian stocks climb after record highs on Wall Street

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.