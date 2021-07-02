Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as third wave battle rages Investors focusing on ‘dire situation’ after initially regarding it as ‘a peripheral risk’, says RMB analyst BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed slightly weaker amid mixed global markets as the ongoing battle with the Delta strain of Covid-19 threatens economic recovery and weighs on sentiment.

On Thursday, SA’s daily infection rate rose to 21,500, according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, with the country's economic hub Gauteng remaining the worst affected...