MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as third wave battle rages
Investors focusing on ‘dire situation’ after initially regarding it as ‘a peripheral risk’, says RMB analyst
02 July 2021 - 18:46
The JSE closed slightly weaker amid mixed global markets as the ongoing battle with the Delta strain of Covid-19 threatens economic recovery and weighs on sentiment.
On Thursday, SA’s daily infection rate rose to 21,500, according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, with the country's economic hub Gauteng remaining the worst affected...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now