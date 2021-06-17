Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls on Fed’s hawkish surprise Metals and banks fell the most on the day, with the bank index having its worst one-day drop since March 29 2021 BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global markets on Thursday as investors digested the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish update on Wednesday.

Global equity markets were taken by surprise after the Fed signalled two interest rate hikes in 2023, while also raising its inflation forecast for 2021 by one percentage point from the federal open market committee’s (FOMC) meeting in March...