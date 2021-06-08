SA Inc shares muted despite better-than-expected GDP growth
The local bourse’s subdued reaction to the data suggests the market has factored in SA’s economic recovery
08 June 2021 - 11:30
UPDATED 08 June 2021 - 12:58
SA Inc shares — those that derive the bulk of their revenue from SA — rose modestly despite the better-than-expected first-quarter GDP data.
The modest reaction suggests the market has factored in SA’s economic recovery...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now