‘JSE red tape deters listings’
Exchange CEO blames economy for company exodus, but analysts unconvinced
06 June 2021 - 00:10
Analysts this week slammed JSE Ltd, the company that runs Africa’s largest bourse, over the stream of companies leaving the exchange, saying it seemed unable to attract new listings the way other exchanges around the world were doing.
But in an interview with Business Times, JSE CEO Leila Fourie said the basic problem was the broader economy...
