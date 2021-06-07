Companies / Mining Thungela’s JSE launch is test of investor appetite for coal Despite a growing aversion to fossil fuel, CEO July Ndlovu says the offering is a great opportunity BL PREMIUM

A true test of investor appetite for coal comes as Thungela Resources kicked off trading on the JSE on Monday.

Thungela’s first trades on the local bourse and the London Stock Exchange follow shareholder and other approvals, allowing Anglo American to spin off its remaining SA coal assets to create the new company, a leading thermal coal exporter...