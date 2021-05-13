Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — South32
13 May 2021 - 09:16
Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose South32 as his stock pick of the day.
“We’re still looking at South32, I think that if we do have a bit of a pullback on commodities, it will allow you a better entry to South32.”
