WATCH: Stock pick — South32

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

13 May 2021 - 09:16 Business Day TV
Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose South32 as his stock pick of the day.

“We’re still looking at South32, I think that if we do have a bit of a pullback on commodities, it will allow you a better entry to South32.”

