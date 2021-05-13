Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid US inflation concerns Inflation fears have been stalking the market all week and are showing few signs of easing BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global markets on Thursday as investors digested worse-than-expected US consumer price data.

Fears that inflation will rise as the global economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic have been a theme in the market so far in 2021, but that has come sharply into focus this week. ..