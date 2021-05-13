MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid US inflation concerns
Inflation fears have been stalking the market all week and are showing few signs of easing
13 May 2021 - 18:14
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global markets on Thursday as investors digested worse-than-expected US consumer price data.
Fears that inflation will rise as the global economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic have been a theme in the market so far in 2021, but that has come sharply into focus this week. ..
