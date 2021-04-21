Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

21 April 2021 - 10:36 Business Day TV
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Investec as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is not necessarily the most loved sector, being financial services, and banking, in particular. I do believe that Investec is well poised for a recovery in the sector.”

Or listen to the full audio:

