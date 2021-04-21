Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
21 April 2021 - 10:36
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Investec as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick this evening is not necessarily the most loved sector, being financial services, and banking, in particular. I do believe that Investec is well poised for a recovery in the sector.”
