Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock pick — Lennar Corporation
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
07 April 2021 - 09:45
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Lennar Corporation as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick tonight is a US construction company, more specifically, the second-largest US home builder. They build both what is called single-family homes, or houses as we would call them, as well as multi-family homes, or what we would call flats. It’s almost like the Balwin Properties of the US, just 100 times bigger and with interest rates seemingly being lower for longer.”
