WATCH: Stock pick — Lennar Corporation

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

07 April 2021 - 09:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Lennar Corporation as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick tonight is a US construction company, more specifically, the second-largest US home builder. They build both what is called single-family homes, or houses as we would call them, as well as multi-family homes, or what we would call flats. It’s almost like the Balwin Properties of the US, just 100 times bigger and with interest rates seemingly being lower for longer.”

Or listen to the full audio:

