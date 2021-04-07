Markets JSE slips as markets wait for new catalysts The short-term momentum appears to remain in favour of the bulls as investors seem willing to bet on an economic rebound soon BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors wait for new catalysts for direction.

Global equities have benefited so far this week amid strong economic data from the US and China showing a strengthening economic recovery. Markets also gaining from US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plans...