JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as investors eye fresh catalysts
Stellar US nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday helped propel global markets higher earlier in the week
07 April 2021 - 07:07
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with some consolidation in risk assets amid few new catalysts.
Global equities have benefited so far this week after an upbeat US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, although US equities paused for breath overnight, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note. European markets fared better, amid news the EU expects to have vaccinated 70% of its population by the end of July...
