Markets JSE faces influence of higher Asian markets amid volatility worries The selling of blocks of US shares has injected some caution in the market, but Asian markets have received a boost from upbeat data

The JSE faces mostly higher Asian markets on Monday morning, with sentiment getting a boost by upbeat Chinese economic data.

The week ahead will be shortened by the Easter holidays, and there are concerns of increased volatility after large blocks of shares were sold off in the US on Friday...