MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on positive global economic data The all share broke a four-day losing streak, gaining the most since June 2020 as global sentiment picks up

The JSE tracked firmer global markets as better-than-expected economic data lifted sentiment, which has been dragged down in the past few days by concerns over new lockdown restrictions amid rising Covid-19 infections in parts of the world.

The local bourse broke a four-day losing streak on Friday, jumping the most since June 17 2020, when it gained more than 3% in anticipation of President Cyril Ramaphosa easing certain lockdown restrictions...