Market data — March 1 2021

The Promotion of Administrative Justice Act helps realise the right to have access to socioeconomic goods and services
Molefe is expected to be grilled on his role in the approval of a R1.68bn bank guarantee in 2015 and a prepayment four months later to Gupta company Tegeta
The probe was commissioned by parliament to determine whether an inquiry should be held into the fitness of the public protector to hold office
Brazos — which carried an A+ grade from Fitch Ratings — says the move will protect Texans from huge electric bills after brutal winter storm
SA’s summer rains had provided excellent agricultural conditions in some areas and that will increase demand for light and medium commercial vehicles
The alcohol business takes far more than it gives through taxes, tourism and jobs
Michael Taylor and son Peter are accused of helping former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he was awaiting trial on financial charges
Iconic name is the drawcard, not so much Sebastian Vettel, says principal
The Italian team last competed in the top-flight Le Mans category 50 years ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
