WATCH: Stock pick — South32

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

19 February 2021 - 08:46 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose South32 as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick today, [I’m] going back locally with South32. They came out with numbers today as well, we like their mix of commodities. They’ve got silver, it’s one of the only ways you can get access in SA to silver, zinc and aluminium as well.”

Or listen to the full audio:

South32’s SA divestment just weeks away

Although a number of steps have taken longer than expected, the transaction is still on track to close at the end of March
18 hours ago

BHP pays record interim dividend as it eyes robust commodity demand

High iron ore and copper prices underpin a rise in operating profit in the six months to end-December despite Covid-19-related costs
3 days ago

Why SA’s Chinese coal export ambitions are a fantasy

A diplomatic spat has opened a gap for coal supply to China, but SA is unlikely to be the right producer to fill it
2 weeks ago

