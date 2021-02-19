Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — South32
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
19 February 2021 - 08:46
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose South32 as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick today, [I’m] going back locally with South32. They came out with numbers today as well, we like their mix of commodities. They’ve got silver, it’s one of the only ways you can get access in SA to silver, zinc and aluminium as well.”
Or listen to the full audio:
