Market data — January 25 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
President Cyril Ramaphosa has a chance to push SA’s agenda during a virtual address at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting
Draconian supply restrictions fuel the rapid rise of illicit liquor production and hit fiscal revenues, Tracit warns
Defeating the Covid-19 pandemic and kick-starting the economy were on the ANC’s agenda
The executive has helped to rehabilitate the group’s brand after one of SA’s biggest collapses
Economists are hopeful that good rainfall and harvests will prevent food inflation from hitting double digits in 2021
Incidents at two refineries have caused them to close their doors and the jury is out on whether it is worth reopening them
Bodies of nine miners were also found, bringing the death toll to 10 in blast at Hushan gold mine
Captaincy burden increases pressure as Proteas undertake Pakistan tour
We speak to Mark Read, chairman of the Everard Read group of galleries and also a passionate botanist and conservationist
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.