WATCH: Stock picks — Aspen and Long4Life

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments talk to Business Day TV

19 January 2021 - 09:18 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Aspen as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Long4Life.

Kunze said: “Aspen Pharmacare is my pick, I’ve been following it just on a pure valuation play. It’s trading in single digits, obviously it’s in the in the news and the press for the right reasons this time.”

Du Toit said: “My stock pick tonight is Long4Life. They’ve obviously had a difficult trading time during Covid, and it has been hard hit in the past six months. We think that they’ll get back to their previous earnings levels of 43c a share fairly quickly.”

