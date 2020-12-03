Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Farfetch and SA government bonds
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Farfetch as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose SA government bonds.
Shapiro said: “I’m going with Farfetch, they are a luxury goods e-commerce company that Richemont has bought into and [have] had a tremendous run.”
McCurrie said: “It’s been very tough for many pensioners that rely on a yield, so whether you bought preference shares, property shares or fixed deposits at the bank, with this fall in interest rates you know your income has been severely constricted and a lot of them are truly battling. Unfortunately interest rates are going to stay low for the next year, maybe even a little bit longer, but they will inevitably go up, so your yield will go up and the only real place to get a decent yield is with SA government bonds.”
