Johann Rupert bets big on China
Richemont has thrown in its lot with Gucci owner Kering and Alibaba in a new online pitch — and the market loves it
12 November 2020 - 05:00
Richemont may have just committed R14bn to fortifying its loss-making online sales pitch, but the investment community still wants to know if the luxury brands group is about to be merged or sold.
The answer, says chair Johann Rupert, is an emphatic no.
