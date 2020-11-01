Business Naspers move will bring billions back BL PREMIUM

Prosus and Naspers have announced a $5bn (R81bn) share buyback, which is the JSE's largest ever - and will see the group bring back to SA a chunk of the cash it has earned from its successful international foray of the past three decades.

The group, which is trading at a 50% discount to its underlying net asset value and has $10bn of gross cash on its balance sheet, made it clear on Friday it believes a buyback is a sensible way to put its cash to use, giving its shareholders a greater stake in its existing internet assets at a time when the Covid crisis has driven up valuations of potential new acquisition targets.