Companies

Company Profile

WATCH: How companies are dealing with supply chain financing

Nedbank CIB’s Michael Brandon talks to Business Day TV about supply-chain financing

20 November 2020 - 08:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

On our special new series on the Future of Business, Nedbank CIB’s Michael Brandon talks to host Gary Alfonso.

They take a look at supply chain financing and how companies are dealing with this important part of business in a rapidly changing and evolving world.

Nedbank CIB's Head of Sales: Customizes Sales Solutions Michael Brandon talks to Business Day TV about supply chain financing

MARK BARNES: Let’s play to our strengths and stop trying to be some other country

We have more innovative capacity among us than we give ourselves credit for
Opinion
1 day ago

SIFISO SKENJANA: New opportunities open up in transport sector and warehousing

E-commerce and Covid-19 lockdown has spurred rise in online retail sales and growth of deliveries
Opinion
2 days ago

Ready for the Black Friday rush

Retailers around SA are getting into the swing of things ahead of Black Friday. With Covid-19 looming large, they’re doing things slightly ...
Features
1 day ago

Legalities pose challenges in SA for importers

Viewing the customs supply chain holistically could reduce the customs cost element, among other solutions
Business
1 week ago

Encouraging uptick in SA’s logistics sector

Many Investec clients have reported strong trading months since lockdown restrictions were eased
Business
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Virgin Active drops a dumbbell on Brait
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Magda Wierzycka says Reserve Bank’s offshore ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Investec burns its fingers in market turmoil
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths reports sales fall as shoppers avoid ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Allan Gray finds equity valuations attractive
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.