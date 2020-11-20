Company Profile
WATCH: How companies are dealing with supply chain financing
Nedbank CIB’s Michael Brandon talks to Business Day TV about supply-chain financing
20 November 2020 - 08:31
On our special new series on the Future of Business, Nedbank CIB’s Michael Brandon talks to host Gary Alfonso.
They take a look at supply chain financing and how companies are dealing with this important part of business in a rapidly changing and evolving world.
Nedbank CIB's Head of Sales: Customizes Sales Solutions Michael Brandon talks to Business Day TV about supply chain financing
