Monsooq launches time-based streaming in SA with eye on Africa Next phase will see launches in Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia and Kenya

Mondia, a mobile technology company specialising in the marketing and distribution of digital content, has thrown its hat into the growing SA online streaming market with the launch of a time-based entertainment platform called Monsooq.

In a market where SA consumers have long complained about the cost of internet access, especially on mobile devices, Monsooq has turned to a time-based model where users are charged for the specific amount of time they spend on the platform. This is a departure from other platforms that offer monthly, weekly or daily subscriptions.