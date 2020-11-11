Monsooq launches time-based streaming in SA with eye on Africa
Next phase will see launches in Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia and Kenya
11 November 2020 - 20:13
Mondia, a mobile technology company specialising in the marketing and distribution of digital content, has thrown its hat into the growing SA online streaming market with the launch of a time-based entertainment platform called Monsooq.
In a market where SA consumers have long complained about the cost of internet access, especially on mobile devices, Monsooq has turned to a time-based model where users are charged for the specific amount of time they spend on the platform. This is a departure from other platforms that offer monthly, weekly or daily subscriptions.
