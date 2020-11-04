Markets

Market data — October 4 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

04 November 2020 - 22:57
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks below R16/$ for first ...
Markets
2.
Rand slips amid tightly contested US election
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Aspen boosts JSE gains with biggest ...
Markets
4.
Asian shares edge higher as traders await US ...
Markets
5.
Tight US election buffets global markets
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.