MARKET WRAP: JSE drops to lowest level since June on Covid-19 worries
The JSE all share fell 0.41% and the top 40 was down 0.22%, while banks dropped 3.09%
30 October 2020 - 18:24
The JSE closed at its lowest level since June, capping its fifth day of losses on Friday as global focus remains on the resurgence of Covid-19 infections and the US election.
The JSE all share fell 0.41% to 51,684.70 points, its lowest level since June 1, and the top 40 was down 0.22%. Banks dropped 3.09% and financials 2.76%. The all share has fallen 5.32% over the past 30 days, according to Infront data.
