'Cool heads' absent as JSE investors worry about Covid-19 Investors are awaiting unemployment and consumer inflation data during the week

The JSE was lower on Monday morning in line with European equities, as concern about the resurgence of Covid-19 cases weighed on markets.

At 10.25am, the JSE all share was down 0.49% to 55,066.65 points and the top 40 was 0.50% lower. Banks lost 1.88% and financials 1.28%.