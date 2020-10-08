Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Property
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
08 October 2020 - 11:14
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Fairvest Property as his stock pick of the day.
“We’ve liked Fairvest Property for a while, it is one of the smaller property funds, it has a retail bias, specifically towards metropolitan and rural areas. They have a niche R3.5bn portfolio with very little vacancies. That end of the market is doing well.”
