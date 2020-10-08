Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Property

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

08 October 2020 - 11:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Fairvest Property as his stock pick of the day.

“We’ve liked Fairvest Property for a while, it is one of the smaller property funds, it has a retail bias, specifically towards metropolitan and rural areas. They have a niche R3.5bn portfolio with very little vacancies. That end of the market is doing well.”

Are SA’s malls still a hot buy?

The answer is: some. Despite heavy Covid-induced losses, it seems selected retail-focused Reits are still worth a punt
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Fairvest buoyant as other property firms sink

CEO Darren Wilder’s risk-averse, focused strategy is paying off
Companies
1 week ago

Fairvest says rural shopping centres proved resilient during Covid-19

The group, which owns retail centres in rural areas and small towns, has not altered its dividend policy
Companies
2 weeks ago

Disgruntled investors circle Safari and install fresh blood

Co-founder Kiki Pashiou lost his non-executive board seat amid unhappiness over related-party deals
Companies
3 weeks ago

Listed property funds: Bricks-and-mortar uncertainty

Property shares combine the income characteristics of bonds with the growth aspects of equities
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors digest ...
Markets
2.
JSE could feel pressure as Donald Trump ends ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Thursday as ...
Markets
4.
Oil falls on high US inventories and Trump nixing ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as investors await US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.