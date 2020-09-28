Companies Company Comment Fairvest buoyant as other property firms sink CEO Darren Wilder’s risk-averse, focused strategy is paying off BL PREMIUM

Fairvest Property Holdings’ focus on being a specialised property group in one market has paid off, while other real estate investment trusts (Reits) have had a torrid time in the pandemic.

The company, which owns malls in townships and small towns — with a focus on serving lower LSM shoppers — couldn’t completely overcome the effects of Covid-19, but its distributable earnings per share for the year to June fell by only 3.4%, the group reported last Wednesday.