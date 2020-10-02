Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand has fifth day of gains with global equities down on Trump’s Covid-19 news The JSE all share fell 0.42% and the top 40 0.52%, with gold miners up and banks down BL PREMIUM

The rand had its fifth day of gains on Friday morning as emerging-market currencies were supported by hope of more stimulus in the US and positive economic data.

At 5.31pm, the rand had firmed 0.94% to R16.4473/$, 1.20% to R19.2692/€ and 0.47% to R21.2782/£. The euro had weakened 0.22% to $1.1717. The local currency has gained 4.84% over the past five days, according to data from Infront.