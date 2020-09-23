Markets

Dollar steals gold’s sparkle

Metal slips for third consecutive session on as the greenback climbs to an almost two-month high

23 September 2020 - 08:47 Eileen Soreng
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as the dollar climbed to a near two-month high, though uncertainty surrounding global economic recovery limited the bullion’s decline.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,894.69/oz by 3.48am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.5% to $1,898.

“We are seeing a risk-off environment taking hold, which means that the dollar continues strengthening and there is a lot of pressure on gold prices in the near term,” said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC Bank.

But, “in the longer term, fundamentally we still see appeal for gold”, Lee said. The dollar index, often seen as a rival safe-haven, hit an eight-week peak helped by positive US economic data and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and Britain. A firmer dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors were also wary of mixed signals from Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans, who on Tuesday said the US economy risks a longer, slower recovery and “recessionary dynamics” if Congress fails to pass an additional fiscal stimulus package. It is possible for the Fed to raise interest rates before inflation starts to average 2%, Evans said.

Meanwhile, US economic policymakers opened the door to further aid for small businesses hit by the coronavirus but provided no quick path. “The money printing that you’re seeing in the West is going to support US dollar gold prices,” said Perth Mint CEO Richard Hayes.

The rising virus caseload and the possibility that a vaccine will be discovered will be fundamental to gold in the short to medium term, he said.

On investors radar was also renewed Us-China tension with President Donald Trump telling the UN general assembly that China must be held accountable for the Covid-19 outbreak.

Silver fell 1.5% to $24.05/oz, platinum rose 0.4% to $869.91 and palladium eased 0.3% to $2,215.24.

Reuters

Asian shares battle to copy Wall Street’s recovery

The worry about the global economy keeps investors cautious, while ebbing inflation expectations help the dollar to a two-month high
Markets
3 hours ago

After huge losses on Monday, Europe’s markets gain ground

Concerns surfaced in the currency market, with both the euro and pound down about 0.3% against the dollar
Markets
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand has biggest drop in three months as new ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest losing streak in ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces muted Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
4.
Rand muted as investors digest Covid-19 numbers ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets amid second-wave ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces muted Asian markets on Wednesday

Markets

Market data — September 22 2020

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.