Market data — September 22 2020

Since 2017, projects such as housing, school building and electrification have been hacked away at or postponed
Institute plans to publish the findings of all cases once investigative and disciplinary processes have been finalised
ActionSA will at most contest 10 municipalities in 2021, with a focus on big metros
CLHG has always been outstanding at managing its cost base and this approach helped it during lockdown
He has left our generation with a challenge to rid SA of apartheid residue, which manifests in racial tension, inequality, poverty and unemployment
Part of the sector’s master plan, 5% more chickens are being produced for slaughter each week with the total investment set to create 4,600 jobs
Tony Blinken says the former vice-president will rebuild core alliances while countering China's commercial practices, Russia and climate change
Using the 17 applicable principles as set out in the King IV report, there is only 25% compliance by clubs
The main event on October 3, despite being hosted online this year, will not fall short in highlights
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
