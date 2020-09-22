Markets

Market data — September 22 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

22 September 2020 - 22:40
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand has biggest drop in three months as new ...
Markets
2.
Rand slips as rising Covid-19 cases spark ...
Markets
3.
Rand muted as investors digest Covid-19 numbers ...
Markets
4.
JSE weaker amid rising Covid-19 cases in Europe
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has longest losing streak in ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.